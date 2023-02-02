The Importance of ‘Made in Italy,’ Summer 2024’s Hottest Trends & More From Lineapelle New York

Being made in Italy is more important than ever, according to Lineapelle CEO and UNIC general manager Fulvia Bacchi. “‘Made in Italy’ is now an actual brand, made in Italy is something that combines quality and responsibility in production,” she said at the Lineapelle international trade fair, which returned to New York this week, hosting more than 100 exhibiting leather companies.

During the show, exhibitors presented launches and the latest innovations from production, offering samples and materials that also tell the stories of their daily commitment to the development of increasingly circular and traceable products. Sustainable collections were the main focus for companies such as Gruppo Mastrotto, Limonta, Dani and Ecotan.

Overall, Lineapelle represents over 1,100 companies from around 40 countries. “In the selection that is made, the sustainability of the companies presented at the fair is an essential element and this is confirmed by the numerous certifications these companies possess. We mean sustainability in a broad sense. Not only environmental commitment, but above all, the social commitment,” added Bacchi.

For summer ’24, colors will be a major trend, including a mix of bright pastels, blues, greens, browns and shades of gray. These hues will be used for vital and positive energy — almost as form of therapy, said Antonella Beragnin, who is part of the UNIC-Lineapelle fashion committee.

These colors can also be seen in the form of geometric, abstract and floral patterns.

When it comes to material, smooth, almost second skin-line leathers will be a major focus, along with super light nappa leathers.