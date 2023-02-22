Slouch Boots, ’90s Fashion and More From Coterie & Magic New York’s Hottest Trends

A model walks the runway during the Zadig & Voltaire Fall-Winter 2023 show on January 27, 2023 in Paris, France.

Coterie and Magic returned to New York this week, bringing brands, designers and buyers together.

Coterie hosted a lineup of over 800 contemporary and advanced contemporary designers, while Magic showcased more than 300 at the trade event organized by Informa Markets Fashion inside the Javitz Center. There, brands such as Chinese Laundry, Steve Madden, Nine West, Simon Miller, Schutz and more fall ’23 footwear were put on display.

For the upcoming fall season, Courtney Bradarich, VP of Coterie New York, sat down with brand expert Kimberly Hugonnet to discuss expected fashion trends seen on the show floor and what’s been making waves on the runway so far.

The No.1 shoe style? Slouch boots. Hugonnet noted over-the-knee, flat styles will be important as well as looks with pockets, pointed toes and high heels. This season at New York Fashion Week, Dion Lee presented everything from cutout booties to sexed-up thigh-high stilettos, for instance, but a chunky-soled black leather boot with a distinct slouch was a major standout.

Dion Lee fall ’23 CREDIT: photo: Alessandro Viero / Gorunw

Meanwhile, ’90s-era fashion is expected to continue throughout fall ’23, specifically taking influences from the pop and hip-hop music scenes.

“It’s a little bit more mature and sophisticated than what we saw the first time around,” Hugonnet explained. “There’s also the idea of gender fluidity. That’s something that’s very important within this theme, as well.Key items that we want to take a look at will be the low-waisted pant, or the cropped jacket and baggy, oversized product.”

Bradarich noted that even though this trend is often associated with Gen-Z and a younger consumer, buyers are able to interpret this for millennial and older consumers by offering different styling iterations, such as multi-layering.

In terms of color trends, black is back — and not only for New Yorkers. During New York Fashion Week, Brandon Maxwell and Proenza Schouler sent all-black looks down the runway, for instance.

A model walks the runway during the Brandon Maxwell fall ’23 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“When I say black, it’s the idea of being all-over, monochromatic dressing,” said Hugonnet. “It’s timeless. People have lived this ‘after-Covid’ [party, maximalism aesthetic] and are now moving towards more of safe and a forever kind of dressing, and black is classic. It’s also very powerful.”