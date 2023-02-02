These Dr. Martens Boots, Prada Heels & Crocs Make Lyst’s Hottest Products List

In the latest installment of The Lyst Index report, Prada tops the list as the hottest brand in the world for the Q4 period.

According to the report, searches for the luxury label were up 37% in the fourth quarter. The Prada logo slingbacks, specifically, was a standout.

Dr. Marten’s also entered The Lyst Index Hottest Products list with its Leonore Chelsea boots coming in at No. 3. The report suggested that reviews across retail sites, citing the shoe’s warmth and comfortability, were reasons for its popularity in Q4. The shoes are fur-lined and retail for $180. Searches for the brand were up 51%, as well.

Ugg’s mini boots also get an honorable mention as the brand enters the Lyst Index for the first time. Ugg, which saw an 82% spike over the holidays, stepped into 15th place — with over 1.2 billion mentions on TikTok.

Another shoe moment comes from Crocs and designer Salehe Bembury. It’s the second Crocs collaboration to enter the Lyst Index, with the Pollux clogs ranking as the tenth hottest product. The latest style, “Sasquatch,” marked the designer’s first all-black option at $90.

Within the holiday season, party dressing saw an uptick, too. The popular 16Arlington’s Solaria dress — worn by Hailey Bieber, Jodie Turner-Smith, Paloma Elsesser and Olivia Wilde — was the fourth hottest product of the quarter. Meanwhile, Mach & Mach glamorous bow shoes were eighth and the shoes received over 70.9 million views on TikTok