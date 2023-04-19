Salomon, Adidas and the MSCHF Big Red Boots Make Lyst’s Hottest Products List

Three footwear styles earned spots in the top 10 hottest products for Q1 2023 in the latest Lyst Index report.

The highest-ranked shoe on fashion technology company’s Hottest Products for Q1 2023 list is the polarizing MSCHF Big Red Boots, which earned the No. 4 spot.

Following the Big Red Boots is the Adidas Gazelle, which came in at No. 7. According to Lyst, the Adidas Gazelle earned the spot largely because of celebrity endorsement, with wearers including Prince Harry, Harry Styles, Kate Moss and Helena Christensen. What’s more, Lyst said the style is the most searched sneaker of 2023.

The third and final shoe to make the list is the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High, which earned the No. 10 spot. The look was famously worn by Rihanna in February during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Aside from the hottest products, Lyst revealed Prada is the hottest brand in the world for the second consecutive quarter, with searches up 22% in Q1. The brand’s sunglasses, Lyst said, have seen the biggest category increase with searches increasing 56% over the quarter.

Also noteworthy was the climb of Miu Miu — a New Balance collaborator — which earned the No. 2 spot on the hottest brands list. Lyst said this is the brand’s highest ranking since The Lyst Index began. Athletic giant Nike also made the hottest brands list, coming in at No. 12.

The formula that informs The Lyst Index, which is fashion technology company’s quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products, takes into account its shoppers’ behavior. This includes, Lyst explained, searches on and off platform, product views and sales. It also incorporates social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over a three month period.

