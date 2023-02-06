Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand Are Dropping Another ‘Naruto’ Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Jordan Brand, Zion Williamson, and “Naruto” is coming soon.

Product images of the “Naruto” x Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 37 collab have emerged this week. The sneaker collab is executed with a blue-based color scheme that appears to be inspired by Naruto’s signature move, the Rasengan. Both the Jumpman branding and Williamson’s signature ‘Zion’ logo appears on the tongue tag, while Naruto’s slogan “Believe It” is printed on the back and green accents appear at the upper. A graphic of the Rasengan is printed on the heel of the footbed, while a blue midsole and a semi-translucent outsole sit below.

Last year, the New Orleans Pelicans’ star forward released a multi-shoe collection with “Naruto” centered around the Zion 1, his first signature basketball shoe with Michael Jordan’s namesake brand. In June, Jordan Brand unveiled the Zion 2, which was designed to balance Williamson’s power and speed with his “playing persona,” and created to remain comfortable “under the extreme duress of Williamson’s unique athletic gifts.”

At the time of publication, release details for the Zion Williamson x “Naruto” x Air Jordan 37 collab have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” is reportedly returning in March.

The lateral side of the Zion Williamson x ‘Naruto’ x Air Jordan 37. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Zion Williamson x ‘Naruto’ x Air Jordan 37. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Zion Williamson x ‘Naruto’ x Air Jordan 37. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike