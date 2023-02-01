Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration.

Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public.

The unreleased Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Black History Month.” CREDIT: Courtesy of @Vanessabryant on Instagram

The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on the upper, with a cream toebox fading into a brown hue towards the heel. The style also features a pink Swoosh logo on the sides that’s outlined by a blue hue. The aforementioned gradient effect appears on the shoe’s heel counter and midsole, with additional blue accents appearing on the aglets and heel. The look is completed with a black rubber outsole.

“Kobe 6 Protro ~Promo in celebration of Black History Month,” Bryant wrote for the Instagram caption of the photo.

Nike has released a Black History Month-themed Kobe 6 colorway in the past. In 2011, a black and gold iteration of Kobe’s sixth signature basketball model was released as part of a wider “Black History Month” collection from Nike Basketball. At the time of publication, the 2011 release of the Nike Kobe 6 “Black History Month” is available on StockX for an average resale price of $552.

At the time of publication, neither Nike nor Vanessa have confirmed that the unreleased Kobe 6 Protro “Black History Month” colorway will release to the public.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh has filed a lawsuit against Lululemon for alleged patent infringement.