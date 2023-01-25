Union LA’s Two Air Jordan 1 KO Collabs Drop Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Union LA and Jordan Brand’s much anticipated Air Jordan 1 KO collab is finally releasing next month.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear label and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand have confirmed yesterday that their collaborative Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low collab will hit retail next month.

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low collabs feature either a leather or canvas uppers, but both pairs don a white-based color scheme with subtle Union LA branding on the heel and insole. The sneakers also come with interchangeable Swoosh logos for personalization.

According to Union LA’s owner Chris Gibbs, the two new iterations of the Air Jordan 1 KO Low serve as a nod to the classic sportswear styles inspired by the Black and Latino cultures in the ’80s.

“Taking inspo from the styling on old school rap covers and magazines of a time when it wasn’t so much about what exclusive item you were able to cop but more, how you styled yourself with more simple/classic garments. This is our call to action for yall to style yourself and take back dressing as a form of expression as opposed to a ‘drip flex’ competition,” Gibbs said on Instagram about the project.

In addition to the sneakers, the latest capsule between Union LA and Jordan Brand will include a matching apparel collection featuring co-branded sweaters, t-shirts, tracksuits, sweatpants, and hats.

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low collection will be released on Feb. 2 at Unionlosanegeles.com for $150 each. The “Sail” iteration of the shoe along with the apparel will also drop via SNKRS on Feb. 4.