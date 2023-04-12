Union’s Next Air Jordan 1 Collab Emerges on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that a new sneaker collaboration between Union and Jordan Brand is in the works.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @xcsnkr shared images of the purported Union x Air Jordan 1 High collab on Instagram yesterday along with release info suggesting that the shoe will launch this summer.

Much like the duo’s inaugural Air Jordan 1 collab that debuted in 2018, the latest pair features an original colorway of the shoe, but with new details on the upper including green stitching by the ankle collar and a woven detail that wraps around the midfoot. The images also reveal that the Union branding appears on the ankle collar while special details appear on the heel. Adding to the look are gray-colored hits on the Swoosh, and the Jordan Wings branding on the ankle. Wrapping up the look is a sail-colored midsole and a tan outsole.

In addition to collaborating on the Air Jordan 1 High, Union and Jordan Brand have joined forces in the past to deliver new iterations of the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 2, and the Air Jordan 1 KO Low.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Union x Air Jordan 1 High collab will be released in August for a retail price of $200. At the time of publication, release details for the project have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand confirmed that the popular Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” from 2022, which is also referred to as the “Lost and Found” colorway, is restocking on SNKRS next week.