Stephen Curry Honors Mothers With New Under Armour Curry 1 Sneaker

The heel's view of the Under Armour Curry 1 FloTro "Mother's Day."

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Under Armour and Stephen Curry are celebrating mothers around the globe with a new Curry 1 coming soon.

The Baltimore-based sportswear company confirmed that it will release the Under Armour Curry FloTro Low “Mother’s Day” before month’s end.

Specifically for this iteration, Under Armour confirmed that this UA Curry 1 FloTro pays homage to the two most important mothers in Curry’s life: his mother, Sonya, and his wife, Ayesha. The sneaker features a gray-based color scheme throughout the upper, but the look is contrasted by pink rose graphics printed throughout the material referencing the player-exclusive Curry 2 that Curry wore on Mother’s Day in 2016.

Curry’s signature “SC30” branding appears at the forefoot and tongue tag, while the Under Armour logo on the heel is dressed in pink. Adding to the look is a gradient UA Flow cushioned midsole, which provides a light but bouncy feel, while the white Flow outsole provides additional on-court feel.

“Just in time for Mother’s Day, Stephen Curry and Curry Brand are celebrating the two most important mothers in Stephen’s life: his own mother, Sonya, and his wife, Ayesha,” Under Armour said.

The Under Armour Curry 1 FloTro “Mother’s Day” will be released on May 12 at currybrand.com and at select Under Armour retailers. The shoe will come with a $150 price tag.

