Travis Scott Spotted in Unreleased Nike Mac Attack Collab

Travis Scott may have just teased his next sneaker collaboration with Nike.

During the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami this weekend, the Houston rapper made an appearance at the E11EVEN nightclub while wearing an unreleased Nike Mac Attack style initially shared by sneaker leak social media account @Ovrnunder.io on Instagram.

The Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack collab dons the silhouette’s original black and gray color scheme including on the leather and mesh upper that’s offset by black accents on the toe box, ankle collar, and heel counter. The shoe’s standout element is the reverse Swoosh logo on the sides, which is a signature element to Scott’s sneaker collabs with Nike and its subsidiary Jordan Brand. Completing the look of the sneaker is a white midsole and a gray outsole.

The Nike Mac Attack was first released in 1984 and was designed for tennis legend John McEnroe. Fans of the silhouette have been long awaiting its return as the sneaker has yet to release since its original run.

At the time of publication, Scott nor Nike have announced whether this collaborative Mac Attack sneaker is releasing to the public or will remain exclusive to the Houston rapper.

In related Nike news, Social Status is also collaborating with Nike to deliver a new Mac Attack collab expected to hit retail before year’s end.

