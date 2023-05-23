Chase B Unveils Friends-and-Family Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 ‘Utopia’ Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The anticipation continues to build for Travis Scott’s long-awaited album “Utopia.” Adding to the excitement, the Houston rapper’s partner-in-crime Chase B shared a closer look at a “Utopia”-themed Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collab.

Chase B shared on his Instagram Story yesterday of his Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Utopia.” The video was reshared by sneaker leak social media account @ovrnunder.io on Instagram, who confirmed that the style was made exclusively for select friends and family members of the rapper.

The unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Utopia” dons a similar color scheme to the recently released “Olive” colorway that launched exclusively in women’s sizing last month, but this version features special “Utopia” branding stamped on the heel. Like past Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 styles, the lateral side features a reverse Swoosh logo, while special “Cactus Jack” branding appears on the heel tab, and insole. Completing the look is a sail midsole and an olive-colored outsole.

Despite Chase B sharing a detailed look at his friends-and-family-exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Utopia” collab on Instagram, this sneaker isn’t expected to be released to the public.

In related Air Jordan news, the multi-hyphenate entertainer Teyana Taylor has confirmed that the release of her Air Jordan 1 “The Rose in Harlem” sneaker collab is hitting retailers in June.

