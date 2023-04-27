How to Buy the Sold-Out Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 ‘Olive’ Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” collab was one of this week’s most-anticipated sneaker releases, so it should come as no surprise that the shoe sold-out quickly shortly after it’s release yesterday. For fans who weren’t able to grab a pair at retail, they can still find their size on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the women’s-exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” is reselling for an average price of $849 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price for the shoe is at $537 for a women’s size 5, with bids going as high as $1,105 for a women’s size 15.5.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Olive” features a premium black nubuck upper that’s offset by sail leather overlay panels, while an olive-colored reverse Swoosh logo appears on the lateral side. Special Cactus Jack branding is stamped on the heel and footbed before the style is completed with a sail midsole and a olive outsole.

“Travis Scott—hip-hop artist, record label founder and Houston native—continues to leave his imprint on the AJ1 Low. This edition, made exclusively in women’s sizes, keeps it classic while adding in details that show Scott’s love of moto style,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description.

In related Air Jordan news, the popular Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” colorway is returning in May.

The lateral side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.