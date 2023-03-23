The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Olive’ Is Reportedly Releasing Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand is hitting retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive,” a new women’s-exclusive iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe that’s designed in partnership with the Houston rapper. According to the Instagram caption, this will be the final Air Jordan 1 collab between the two entities.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” features a premium black suede upper that’s offset by white nubuck overlay panels and matching shoelaces. The shoe gets its “Olive” moniker from the reverse Swoosh logo dressed in the dark green hue on the lateral side as well as the normal Swoosh logo on the medial sides. The shoe also features red “Nike Air” branding on the tongue tag, as well as co-branding on the heel of the footbed. Capping off the look of the shoe is a sail-colored midsole and an olive outsole.

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand first teamed up in 2017, with their first Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collab dropping in May 2019. Two months later, their inaugural Air Jordan 1 Low collab dropped. The rapper’s Air Jordan 1 collabs continued to drop in 2021 when he tapped designer Hiroshi Fujiwara to deliver two Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 styles.

At the time of publication, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” will be released on April 26 at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe is expected to be available in women’s, preschool, and toddler’s sizing.