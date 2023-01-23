Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Olive’ Is Releasing In Full-Family Sizing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Reports of an upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Olive” collab have been circulating on social media since last year and now, a closer look at the sneaker project has emerged on Instagram.

Fresh off of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” release last month, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram of the Houston rapper and Jordan Brand’s forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low collab ahead of the sneaker project’s drop.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” features a black-based suede upper that’s offset by sail leather overlay panels and matching shoelaces. The shoe’s standout element is the reverse olive-colored Swoosh logo on the lateral side while a normal Swoosh logo appears on the medial side. Completing the look are red accents on the tongue tag, heel tab, and on the graphical footbed. Wrapping up the design is a sail-colored midsole and a olive outsole.

According to the account, the shoe will be released in women’s sizing, preschool sizing, and toddler sizing. The pair pictured in the images is in preschool size.

Despite images of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” surfacing on social media, release details for the sneaker collab have yet to be announced by either Travis Scott or Jordan Brand. At the time of publication, the sneaker project is expected to launch in spring.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand has joined forces with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction 23 pairs of the “Christopher Wallace” Air Jordan 13.