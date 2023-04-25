Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Medium Olive’ Drops on SNKRS This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand is releasing soon.

After images of the sneaker surfaced on social media last month, Michael Jordan’s namesake brand has revealed on the Nike SNKRS app that the Houston rapper’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” collab is releasing tomorrow.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” collab will be available exclusively in women’s sizing and it dons a black suede upper that’s contrasted by sail leather overlay panels. The shoe’s standout element is the olive-colored reverse Swoosh logo on the lateral side, while a standard Swoosh logo appears on the medial side. Special Cactus Jack branding appears on the footbed and heel tab. Completing the look is a sail midsole and a olive outsole.

In addition to the sneaker, the collaborative project includes a matching apparel collection designed for women featuring a leather jacket, leather pants, a bodysuit, and a tank top.

“Travis Scott—hip-hop artist, record label founder, and Houston native—continues to leave his imprint on the AJ1 Low. This edition, made exclusively in women’s sizes, keeps it classic while adding in details that show Scott’s love of moto style,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” will be released tomorrow via Nike SNKRS at 10 a.m ET and at select Jordan brand retailers. The shoe will retail for $150.

The lateral side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike