Images of the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe ‘Field Brown’ Have Emerged

Another iteration of Tom Sachs’ acclaimed Nike General Purpose Shoe is coming soon.

After debuting in the “Studio” colorway in June and then the recent “Archive” makeup in September, the product images of the artist’s next “Field Brown” style of his Nike General Purpose Shoe collab have now emerged.

As the name of the style suggests, the latest Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe wears a tonal brown color scheme throughout the knitted upper including on the suede overlay panels on the mudguard, eyestay, and heel counter. The shoe comes with matching brown shoelaces before the look is broken up with black pull tabs on the tongue and heel. Completing the look is a brown midsole and a black rubber outsole.

“If the Mars Yard—Nike and Tom Sachs’ introduction to the NikeCraft concept—was designed for space-going scientists, its kin, the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS), finds its footing in the everyday. Both, of course, build on the base idea of sneaker as daily tool and are created with the same unwavering attention to detail,” Nike wrote about Sachs’ General Purpose Shoe.

At the time of publication, release details for the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe in the “Field Brown” colorway have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

The lateral side of the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe “Field Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe “Field Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe “Field Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe “Field Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike