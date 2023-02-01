The Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe in Brown Drops Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of Tom Sachs’ celebrated Nike General Purpose Shoe is dropping soon.

After product images of the “Brown” makeup surfaced last month, the sportswear giant has announced on its SNKRS release calendar that the forthcoming General Purpose Shoe colorway will launch next week.

The Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe in “Brown” is dressed in a tonal brown color scheme including on the knitted upper, suede overlay panels and comes with matching shoelaces. The aforementioned brown hue also makes its way onto the midsole and rubber outsole.

“We designed these sneakers for extended play. They are made to be scuffed, shredded, patched, glued, scrubbed, and thrashed again. Everything eventually falls apart, so we design to delay the inevitable, to prolong that sublime space between box-fresh and worn-to-pieces. These are pressure-tested sneakers. Built-for-decay sneakers. Full-circle, signs-of-life, tough-to-fake sneakers,” Nike for the product description of the sneaker.

Tom Sachs and Nike debuted their General Purpose Shoe in the “Studio” makeup in June, followed by the release of a yellow-based “Archive” makeup in September.

The Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe in “Brown” will be released on Feb. 6 exclusively at Nikecraft.com and then again on SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Feb. 7. The sneaker comes with a $110 price tag.

