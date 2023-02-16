Tiger Woods Once Again Spotted in FootJoy Golf Shoes

Tiger Woods stunned many fans last week when he announced he would play at this year’s Genesis Invitational, which will be his first time participating in a non-major PGA Tour event in several years.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Genesis Invitational, which kicks off today, Woods was spotted warming up on the range at the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, California. Woods laced up a pair of FootJoy shoes rather than his longtime sponsor Nike’s golf sneakers, as he did at The Masters last year.

In April last year, Woods addressed his decision to ditch Nike Golf shoes for FootJoy, stating that he has “very limited mobility” since suffering multiple leg injuries in a horrific car crash in February 2021 that put his golf career in jeopardy.

“I have very limited mobility now. With the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable and that’s what I’ve gone to. Nike’s been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment and we have worked, we’ve been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We’re still going to continue doing it and hopefully we’ll have something soon,” Woods explained to reporters last year as to why he’s chosen to wear FootJoy instead of the shoes from his longtime endorser, Nike.

The 2023 Genesis Invitational golf tournament kicks off today and will wrap up on Sunday, with a purse of $20 million up for grabs.