Tiffany Trump Golfs in White Sneakers with Mom Marla Maples for Mother’s Day

Tiffany Trump took a sporty approach to Mother’s Day while celebrating with mom Marla Maples this year.

As seen on Maples’ Instagram, Trump golfed outdoors with her 59-year-old mother, wearing a white tennis skirt with a long-sleeved technical fabric shirt. Layered atop was a color-blocked polo with stripes of white, gray and dark pink for a preppy statement.

Donald Trump’s daughter’s outfit was complete with a light pink cap, pink socks and sunglasses. Maples was similarly outfitted for the occasion, also wearing a white tennis skirt with a white base shirt —though her ensemble was layered with a navy blue short-sleeved shirt and sneakers with a woven straw hat.

“Pre-gaming for Mother’s Day, with my favorite girl on a golf & safari outing,” Maples captioned her post, referencing the lizards that scurried across the green. “Wishing all you beautiful moms’ so much love this weekend. May all you do and all you share bring blessings back to you and the greatest of Joy.”

When it came to footwear, Trump laced into a pair of golfing shoes to finish her outfit. The socialite’s style appeared to feature lightweight paneled white and gray uppers with rounded toes, finished by faintly exaggerated rubber outsoles. The set was complete with white laces for a secure finish.

Maples and Trump’s Mother’s Day outing also followed their celebration of Easter this year, where each attended a church service wearing warm brown pointed-toe pumps.

When it comes to shoes, Trump prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, the former first daughter regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more casual, appearing in preppy loafers, sneakers or flats.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Trump’s style evolution over the years.