Resale for the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Is Double Its Retail Price

The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low was one of the most anticipated sneaker drops this week so it should not come as a surprise to anyone that the sneaker sold-out quickly after its release. For those who struck out at grabbing a pair at retail, they can still acquire a pair on the secondary marketplace.

On the “Stock market of things” StockX for instance, the average asking price for the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low is at $1,348, with the lowest asking price of the shoe at $999 for a men’s size 4.5. On the opposite side of the price spectrum, the highest asking price of the shoe is $2,149 for a men’s size 15.

The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 is the first collaboration between the two entities and celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 silhouette. The shoe features a black premium suede upper that’s offset by teal accents on the Swoosh logos. The collab also features special sterling silver details on the heel. There was also a teal-based makeup of the shoe that was produced, which was distributed to friends and family of the brands and will not be releasing to the public. The collab also included various sterling silver accessories.

“From New York to the world, timeless perfection looks good anywhere—from 57th to 125th, and beyond. Just as Tiffany & Co. is an iconic NYC brand, the beloved AF1 silhouette—and its Triple Black colorway—was shaped by its time in NYC,” Nike wrote for the SNKRS product description.