Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in Alternate Colorway

A second iteration of the much-anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 collab have emerged on social media.

Sneaker social media account @carterwangchina shared images of a previously unseen iteration of the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low in a Tiffany blue makeup.

Unlike the black-based iteration of the collab that’s scheduled to drop next month, the alternate iteration features a premium blue leather construction on the upper and offset by black suede panels on the eyestay and on the Swoosh logo on the sides. The shoe also comes a with a black leather sock liner while Tiffany’s sterling silver plate appears on the heel. The look is capped off with a white midsole and a teal outsole.

The account also shared an image of two versions of the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low along with a different red-colored shoebox featuring Tiffany branding instead of the Swoosh.

Tiffany & Co. confirmed on its website that it has “produced custom shoes and apparel for Tiffany brand ambassadors that may look different and are not available for sale.”

While this blue-based makeup isn’t releasing to the public, the black iteration of the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab will be released on March 7 via the Nike SNKRS app, at Tiffany & Co. doors, and at select Nike retailers. The shoe will come with a $400 price tag. The collaborators are also releasing a matching set of accessories that include a dubrae, whistle, shoe horn, and toothbrush.