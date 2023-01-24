A Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Surfaces on Twitter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A sneaker collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and Nike is reportedly in the works.

Twitter user @Gabeagool shared images yesterday of an unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837.” According to sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever on Twitter, the sneaker project will hit retail this spring.

The images shared by @Gabeagool shows that the forthcoming Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” collab is executed with a premium black suede upper that’s offset by a Tiffany blue leather Swoosh branding on both sides. The shoe also comes with thicker rope shoelaces, with an addition set of yellow shoelaces attached. The collab also features a special silver heel tab with Tiffany branding etched onto the panel, while Tiffany & Co. branding is printed on the tongue tag. THe look of the collab is completed with a tonal black tooling.

CONFIRMED: The $400 Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” is dropping this Spring 📝 DZ1382-001

🗓️ Spring 2023

💵 $400

📸 IG: gabeagoolhttps://t.co/mQTDVXEtvT pic.twitter.com/cSdx4hMmyW — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 23, 2023

Arguably the most popular Tiffany-inspired Nike sneaker to release was a SB Dunk Low designed in collaboration with Diamond Supply Co. dubbed the “Diamond” SB Dunk. The sneaker dropped in August 2005 and featured a teal and black color scheme with chrome Swoosh branding that’s inspired by a Tiffany & Co. jewelry box.

According to @Soleretriever on Twitter, the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab will be released this spring for a retail price of $400. At the time of writing, release details for the sneaker collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike news, images of the Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low collab have surfaced on social media.