Tia Mowry Hits the Gym in Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Sneakers, Puffy Vest & Leggings

Tia Mowry was photographed heading to the gym in casual athleisure look in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Twitches” star wore a cropped black puffer vest with silver hardware and a high-collared neckline in an oversize style worn overtop a plain black tee. On the bottom, the cookbook author donned deep red leggings made of a breathable stretch fabric that allowed Mowry a wide range of movement.

Tia Mowry is seen heading to the gym on May 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Mowry styled a black leather mini bag from Loewe with gold hardware and a short but sturdy shoulder strap. Similarly, the former Disney Channel star wore a plethora of gold jewelry including layered chain necklaces, offering her look a high-shine touch. As for her hair, Mowry gathered her dark tresses slicked back into a bun worn out of her face.

Keeping the athelisure vibes going, Mowry laced up black and white Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 sneakers. Retailling for $139.97 and above, the footwear featured rounded toes and a sleek lace-up silhouette with textural ribbed uppers and cushy and thick rubber soles. Much like any other athletic sneaker, the Nikes were made of a synthetic leather and flexible fabric that offers the wearer a walkable base with a fashion-forward touch.

A closer look at Tia Mowry’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

Athletice sneakers of all kinds have become a fixture of many celebrities closets, including Mowry’s. The shoe style has been spotted on the likes of Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Garner, Simone Biles, Julia Fox, Chrissy Tiegen and and Jill Biden among others.

Tia’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

Tia Mowry is seen heading to the gym on May 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

