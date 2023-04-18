The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘Pine Green’ Drops This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Off-White and Nike is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant announced on its release calendar via SNKRS that the streetwear label founded by the late designer Virgil Abloh is dropping a new Nike Air Force 1 Mid collab before month’s end.

According to the product description, the pine green color scheme leather upper “pays homage to the I-95 corridor and the community that helped make the AF1 the juggernaut it is today.” The sneaker also features white accents throughout, including on the Swoosh branding on the sides featuring an orange tab towards the heel. In addition to the flat green shoelaces, the shoe comes with a second set of white round shoelaces along with a white hang tag. The shoe also comes with special Off-White logos, including a candle graphic embroidered on the heel counter, while two more graphics appear on the footbed. Completing the look is a wavy midsole, along with a spiky rubber outsole.

“Virgil Abloh’s legacy continues with the Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White™. Celebrating 40 years of the AF1, he reimagined the legendary silhouette through a futurist lens—while harnessing a colorway that nods to the iconic sneaker’s origin story,” Nike wrote for the product description of the collab on SNKRS.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green” will be released on April 28 via SNKRS and at select Nike retailers for $205.

In related Nike Air Force 1 news, LeBron James’ rare Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” PE is dropping on SNKRS this month.

The lateral side of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike