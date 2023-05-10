Teyana Taylor Previews Air Jordan 1 Collab on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Teyana Taylor will soon drop her first sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand.

The Harlem-bred singer, actress, and choreographer shared the first look at her forthcoming Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 “The Rose in Harlem” collab on Instagram this week, along with details about its release.

Prior to its retail launch, Taylor gifted her collab to select friends including Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Erykah Badu. In the video, the sneakers are packaged in a special glass case. The sneaker collab itself features a premium white-based leather upper that’s offset by vibrant red overlay panels along with a brown heel counter. The shoe’s standout design element is the embroidered rose-inspired Swoosh on the right shoe and a large deconstructed Swoosh on the right pair. Additional details include Taylor’s name printed on the tongue tag, a large rose lace jewel at the midfoot, while a white midsole and a red outsole appears below.

“I wanted my first @jumpman23 creation to represent my journey as a rose navigating thru concrete but also an ode to all of the Roses just like me & the ones who has inspired me thru my journey. It was my honor to ship out one of the first pairs of the 23 enchanted Roses to my big brother,” Taylor wrote for the Instagram caption.

According to Taylor’s Instagram post, the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 “The Rose in Harlem” collab will be released on June 1 at jordan.com and at select Jordan retailers.

