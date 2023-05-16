Taylor Swift Laces On The Row’s Ballet Sneakers, Free People’s Heartbreaker Skort & NYU Sweatshirt With Matty Healy in NYC

Taylor Swift was casually outfitted for her latest outing in New York City on Monday night.

While leaving Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, Swift wore a purple and gray New York University sweatshirt. Printed with the university’s collegiate “NYU” lettering, the piece was layered atop a pleated black Free People’s “Heartbreaker” skort for a grungy academic look. Healy, meanwhile, was outfitted in a black sweatshirt and jeans with worn light brown work boots.

(L-R): Taylor Swift and Matty Healy leave Electric Lady Studios in New York City on May 15, 2023. CREDIT: Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

Swift simply accessorized her outfit with small gleaming gold hoop earrings, several rings and a chain necklace. The singer also carried a sharp handbag from Tod’s, which has since sold out: the Italian brand’s $ 1,098 (formerly $1,589) Logo Plaque style — a brown leather mini flap crossbody accented by gleaming gold link hardware.

(L-R): Taylor Swift and Matty Healy leave Electric Lady Studios in New York City on May 15, 2023. CREDIT: Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Swift opted to lace into a particularly casual pair of low-top sneakers by The Row. The brand’s “Owen City” style featured monochrome matte paneled beige leather and textured uppers with rounded toes and flat rubber outsoles. Dusty cream laces completed the pair with a retro finish, while its overall silhouette remained reminiscent of ballet slippers and flats — giving Swift’s outfit a dash of vintage romanticism.

A closer look at Swift’s sneakers. CREDIT: Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

Swift’s outing follows her announcement this month that her next album, “Speak Now” (Taylor’s Version) — a re-recording of her 2010 country album “Speak Now” — will be released on July 7. The musician broke the news herself while performing onstage in Nashville, Tennessee during a sold-out show of her current “Eras” tour.

When it comes to footwear, Swift often sticks to aesthetic-focused pairs based on her current album cycle. The “Mean” singer regularly wears ankle boots from Christy Dawn, Hunter and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers, while off-duty. For red carpets and onstage performances, she can also be spotted in pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more.

PHOTOS: Discover Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” era outfits in the gallery.