Taylor Swift Laces On The Row’s Ballet Sneakers, Free People’s Heartbreaker Skort & NYU Sweatshirt With Matty Healy in NYC

Taylor Swift was casually outfitted for her latest outing in New York City on Monday night.
While leaving Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, Swift wore a purple and gray New York University sweatshirt. Printed with the university’s collegiate “NYU” lettering, the piece was layered atop a pleated black Free People’s “Heartbreaker” skort for a grungy academic look. Healy, meanwhile, was outfitted in a black sweatshirt and jeans with worn light brown work boots.
Swift’s outing follows her announcement this month that her next album, “Speak Now” (Taylor’s Version) — a re-recording of her 2010 country album “Speak Now” — will be released on July 7. The musician broke the news herself while performing onstage in Nashville, Tennessee during a sold-out show of her current “Eras” tour.
When it comes to footwear, Swift often sticks to aesthetic-focused pairs based on her current album cycle. The “Mean” singer regularly wears ankle boots from Christy Dawn, Hunter and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers, while off-duty. For red carpets and onstage performances, she can also be spotted in pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more.
