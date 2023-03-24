Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Rammellzee’ Gets an On-Feet Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime partners Supreme and Nike SB have a new sneaker project that’s hitting retail soon.

After a first look at the aforementioned collab emerged on social media this month, sneaker leak social media account @yankeekicks has now shared a series of images of the forthcoming Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Rammellzee” collab and how the sneaker looks on-feet.

As the name of the colorway suggests, the sneaker features graphics inspired by the artwork of the late artist Rammellzee, which appears on the toe box, quarter panels, and heel counter of the upper. Adding to the multi-colored look are stealthy black suede overlay panels on the mudguard, eyelets, and Swoosh branding as well as a matching black tongue and shoelaces. The sneaker also comes with a special gold lace dubrae attached at the forefoot, along with a “World Famous. Supreme” hang tag by the ankle collar. Completing the look of the shoe is a black midsole and a brown gum rubber outsole.

Additionally, there’s also a high-top version of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk “Rammellzee” in the works, which dons a primarily sail-based color scheme, with the colorful print appearing throughout the upper.

In addition to sharing an on-feet look at the project, @yankeekicks on Instagram also revealed that the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk “Rammellzee” collabs will be released in June. At the time of publication, release details for the project have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

