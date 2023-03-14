Images of a New Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Nike SB and Supreme is possibly releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @prvt.selection shared images on Instagram of the forthcoming Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low and High.

Both the upper of the unreleased Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low and High collabs feature graphics by the late artist Rammellzee. The high-top version of the sneaker dons a predominantly sail-based color scheme, with the colorful print appearing on the underlays of the upper as well as on the heel counter. The sneaker also comes with special Supreme aglets attached at the forefoot and a special hang tag attached by the ankle collar. The shoe also comes with white shoelaces, co-branded tongue tags, a white midsole, and a gum rubber outsole.

The leaker account also shared images of the low-top pair, which swaps out the sail color scheme on the upper with a stealthy black hue. Rammellzee’s artwork will once again make an appearance on the canvas-based upper including on the midfoot and heel counter. The familiar details including the Supreme-branded aglets at the forefoot and “World Famous” hang tag by the ankle collar. The look is completed with a stealthy black midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

Despite images of the two Supreme x Nike SB Dunk collabs surfacing on Instagram, release details for the two styles have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike SB news, a new Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” collab is releasing next week.