Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 ‘Baroque Brown’ Collab Is Reportedly Dropping This Year

A new sneaker collaboration between Supreme and Nike is reportedly in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever revealed on Instagram yesterday that a new Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Baroque Brown” collab will hit stores before year’s end.

There are no leaked images of the purported sneaker project at the time of writing, but a mock-up depiction shared by the account suggests that the forthcoming Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low will don a tonal brown makeup on the entirety of the upper as well as on the Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe is expected to come with matching shoelaces while Supreme’s classic red box logo appears on the heel counter. The look will be completed with a all-brown outsole. The sneaker is expected to be released exclusively at Supreme.

At the time of writing, Supreme has three Nike Air Force 1 Low collabs in white, black and flax colorways that are regularly restocked every so often. This forthcoming “Baroque Brown” colorway is expected to be joining the lineup.

According to @Soleretriever on Instagram, the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Baroque Brown” collab is expected to drop as part of Supreme’s 2023 fall/winter collection. At the time of publication, release details for the colorway have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

