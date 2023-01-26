A Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Collab Is Reportedly Coming Soon

Outside the new Nike Style store in Seoul, South Korea.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker project between longtime partners Supreme and Nike is reportedly in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @Dropsbyjay shared early details of the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab that’s expected to releasing before year’s end as part of the streetwear label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

At the time of publication, images of the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab have not yet surface on social media but the account revealed that the collab is expected to be available in multiple colorways and could release as soon as Week 2 of Spring/Summer 2023 season.

Supreme/Nike Air Bakin

This classic model is set to return this coming SS23 season in 2-3 colorways and is dropping as early as week 2. No official images have surfaced yet, but stay tuned as more details & news is coming soon. Who’s gonna be grabbing a pair when they drop? pic.twitter.com/R6KLqFNPN0 — DropsByJay (@DropsByJay) January 25, 2023

The Nike Air Bakin first hit retail in 1997 and was famously worn by NBA legend Tim Hardaway in the late ’90s. The basketball shoe features a mid-cut construction on the upper, with striped overly panels on the sides and paired with a leather mudguard. There’s also ‘Nike Air’ branding on the heel, with a mini Swoosh logo by the ankle collar. The sneaker also features Max Air cushioning on the midsole.

Last year, Supreme and Nike collaborated on numerous sneaker projects including the release of a Air Max 98 TL collection along with two new iterations of the SB Blazer Mid resembling the duo’s coveted Blazer collab from 2006.

At the time of publication, release details for the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike news, the sportswear giant has confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that a Valentine’s Day-themed Dunk Low is releasing next month.