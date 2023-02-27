Supreme’s Nike Air Bakin Collabs Drop This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime partners Supreme and Nike have come together for a new sneaker collaboration. This time, the duo is releasing three new iterations of the classic Air Bakin basketball model.

The legendary streetwear brand unveiled its latest Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collection on Instagram today along with confirming that the styles will be stores before week’s end.

“Supreme has worked with Nike on a new version of the Air Bakin for Spring,” Supreme wrote for the Instagram caption.

The Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collection will be available in two colorways including a tonal white-based iteration along with a black and gradient makeup. The collaborative basketball sneaker is constructed of a synthetic pebbled leather upper that’s paired with soft nubuck side panel along with mesh underlay quarter panels. The styles also feature “Supreme” branding on the heel’s pull tab, while a special “NYC” logo is embroidered below. The sneakers also come with additional shoelaces, with the white pair coming with yellow and the black-based makeup coming with orange. The midsole is equipped with a visible air unit at the heel and a mini Swoosh branding at the midfoot.

The Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collabs will be released this Thursday at us.supreme.com and at Supreme stores, while the Supreme stores in Japan will drop their pairs on Saturday. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the collab has yet to be announced by the brand.

In related Supreme news, a Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Baroque Brown” colorway is reportedly releasing this year.