Supreme and Dr. Martens’ Next Collab Drops This Week

Supreme and Dr. Martens have a new footwear collaboration dropping soon.

Following the release of their spider web-covered 3-Eye Shoe collection last year, the legendary streetwear label and the British footwear brand have unveiled their latest range of Penton Tassel Loafers that are hitting retailers before week’s end.

The duo is dropping three iterations of Penton Tassel Loafer as part of Supreme’s 2023 spring/summer collection, including in a stealthy black colorway, one pair dressed in blue, and the final pair featuring a cow-inspired print. The loafers are constructed with premium smooth leather upper, with engrave metal tassel rings attached at the midfoot. The underfoot is cushioned with AirWair soles.

“Supreme has worked with Dr. Martens on a new version of the Penton Tassel Loafer. The shoe features hair-on-hide and smooth leather uppers with engraved logo metal tassel rings and AirWair cushion soles. Made exclusively for Supreme, the shoe will be offered in three colorways,” Supreme wrote on Instagram.

The three iterations of the Dr. Marten x Supreme Penton Tassel Loafers will be released tomorrow at us.supreme.com and at Supreme stores, and will drop in Japan on Saturday. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the Dr. Marten x Supreme Penton Tassel Loafer styles has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

