Images of Another Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 Collab Surface

Stussy and Nike have another sneaker project in the works.

After delivering the “Vivid Green” and “Black” colorways of their Air Penny 2 collab last year, images of the legendary streetwear brand and the sportswear giant’s next style have emerged. The unreleased pair features a tan-based color scheme on the upper, with a hemp canvas material on the eyestay and suede panels on the mudguard. The sneaker also features black piping throughout, with blue Stussy branding on the midfoot. Completing the look is a stealthy black midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

“For Penny devotees and those just looking to refresh their off-court game, we’ve teamed up with Stüssy to bring you the assist your outfit needs. Echoing Stüssy’s coveted style, it brings the magic with a premium hemp canvas. The Black upper keeps them easy to style, while visible Nike Air cushioning delivers all-star comfort,” Nike wrote for the product description of the black-based colorway.

Despite images of the tan-based Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 makeup surfacing, release details for the shoe have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike news, the brand is releasing a multi-shoe collection for Valentine’s Day in February. The sneakers include a new iteration of the Dunk Low, the Air More Uptempo, and the Air Trainer 1.

