A Pair of Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 Collabs Are Dropping This Week

A pair of new Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 collabs are hitting retail soon.

After delivering a tonal black as well as a black and green colorway of the collab last year, the legendary streetwear brand and the sportswear giant have confirmed that they’re back with two more iterations of the classic basketball model arriving before month’s end.

The latest Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 collabs will come in a tonal “Fossil” makeup along with a two-tone “Rattan and Limestone” colorway. The sneaker is constructed of a canvas hemp upper, with Stussy branding etched on the mid-panel. The first pair dons a tonal sail color scheme, while the latter shoe features contrasting black piping on the upper and a stealthy black outsole.

Stüssy and Nike have released a handful of sneaker collabs in recent months, with the most notable including new colorways of the Air Force 1 Mid as well as the Air Max 2013. The brand has also recently teamed up with Converse, Nike’s subsidiary company, to deliver a pair of Chuck 70 Hi and One Star “8-Ball” styles this month.

The Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 in the “Fossil” and “Rattan and Limestone” colorways will be released on Friday at stussy.com and at Stussy’s flagship stores. A second style will also launch on Feb. 14 via SNKRS and at select Nike retailers and will retail for $200.

The lateral side of the Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike