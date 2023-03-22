Stussy and Converse’s Next Chuck 70 Collab Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Stüssy has a new sneaker collaboration dropping soon.

The legendary streetwear brand announced on Instagram yesterday that it has teamed up with frequent collaborator Converse to deliver a new iteration of the classic Chuck 70 sneaker before month’s end.

This will be the third installment of their recent Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 projects, with the last “8 Ball” pair dropping in November. This forthcoming iteration of the collab features a sail-based canvas upper that’s offset by metallic silver eyelets. By the ankle collar of the lateral side are pearlized studs formed in the shape of Stüssy’s double S logo, while an additional sail patch appears on the medial side. The sneaker also features a All-Star logo on the tongue tag and additional Stussy branding on the footbed. Completing the look is a tonal sail vulcanized outsole with black piping throughout.

“For their third collaboration with Converse, Stüssy presents a limited edition flip of the Chuck 70 that’s inspired by surf culture. The Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 is fashioned with a premium all hemp upper and pearlized studs that references vintage Chucks from the ’90s and Stüssy’s subversive double S logo. Archival textures. Iconic logos. Find Your Pearl,” Nike wrote for the product description on SNKRS.

The Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 colorway will be released on Friday at stussy.com followed by another drop via SNKRS on March 30. The shoe will come with a $110 price tag.

The lateral side of the Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike