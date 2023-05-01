Stephen Curry Scores 50 Points in Special Under Armour Curry 10 Colorway

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Chase Center on April 4, 2023 in San Francisco, Calif.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Golden State Warriors’ All-Star point guard Stephen Curry broke an NBA record during yesterday’s elimination game against the Sacramento Kings.

Curry, the defending NBA champion and Finals MVP, scored a game-high 50 points yesterday during Game 7 in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The scoring feat ended up being an NBA record for most points ever scored in a Game 7 after he passed his former teammate Kevin Durant, who previously held the record with 48 points.

During yesterday’s game, Curry wore an unreleased colorway of his current Under Armour signature basketball shoe, the Curry Flow 10. The sneaker donned a stealthy black-based color scheme, that’s offset by regal gold accents woven throughout the entirety of the knit upper. Curry’s “SC30” logo on the heel counter is dressed in gold. Completing the look of the shoe is a white Flow foam midsole providing responsiveness and cushioning. The sneaker worn by Curry was posted on @NBAKicks on Instagram yesterday.

While Under Armour has yet to announce if the unreleased Curry Flow 10 colorway but for sneaker fans who are trying to buy a pair of the sneaker, there are styles available on Under Armour’s website now.

At the time of publication, the Under Armour Curry Flow 10 “Unicorn and Butterfly” colorway is available at underarmour.com in sizes between a men’s 8 up to a men’s size 13.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.