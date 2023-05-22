Resale for the Spider-Man-Inspired Air Jordan 1 ‘Next Chapter’ Is Near Its Retail Pricing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Air Jordan 1 “Next Chapter” was one of the most anticipated releases from Jordan Brand this month, so it should be a surprise to nobody that sizes for the sneaker sold out instantly upon its drop. For fans who weren’t able to secure a pair at retailers, the shoe are now available on the secondary marketplace and prices aren’t much higher than its suggested retail price.

On StockX, for instance, the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” is available at the time of publication at reselling for an average price of $274. The lowest asking price of the shoe is at $217 for a men’s size 4, with a high bid of $400 for a men’s size 16.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” colorway released on Saturday and was designed in conjunction with the film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” that’s set to hit theatres in June. The style itself is a new version of the iconic “Chicago” colorway of the shoe, but features various graphics and materials throughout the upper inspired by the visuals seen throughout the movie. While this shoe is designed in collaboration with the film, there are no “Spider-Man” branding featured on the shoe.

“You don’t need a cape to take flight—just your AJ1s. You know, the ones seen on Miles in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ exclusively in theaters this June. This fresh take on the iconic Chicago colorway boasts a mix of materials, including lustrous leather and soft suede. The world is waiting, so step on in,” Jordan Brand wrote for the SNKRS product description.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

