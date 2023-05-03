Here’s How to Buy the Spider-Man-Inspired Air Jordan 1 ‘Next Chapter’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand quietly released the anticipated Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app yesterday and for fans who missed out on the chance to buy a pair early, the sneaker is available now on the secondary marketplace ahead of its formal release.

On StockX, the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” is reselling for an average price of $332 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price of the shoe is at $250 for a men’s size 5.5 and a high bid of $436 for a men’s size 15.

The sneaker is also available on GOAT, with the lowest asking price at $272 for a men’s size 7 and upwards of $1,609 for a men’s size 15.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” was designed in conjunction with the release of the upcoming “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” film hitting theaters in June. The style is based on the classic “Chicago” colorway of the shoe, but the upper has been reimagined with a mixture of materials and graphics inspired by the aforementioned film.

“You don’t need a cape to take flight—just your AJ1s. You know, the ones seen on Miles in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” exclusively in theaters this June,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description.

Aside from yesterday’s early release, the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” will be released on May 20 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

