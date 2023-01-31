New Balance Signs MLB Superstar Shohei Ohtani

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani has agreed to an endorsement deal with New Balance.

Today, the Boston-based sportswear brand announced it has signed the Los Angeles Angels pitcher and outfielder to a multi-year apparel and footwear deal. The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“As I continue my journey in baseball I am excited to join the New Balance family,” Ohtani said about his new partnership with New Balance. “New Balance is a global brand that is known for having incredible product innovation but also for being an authentic brand who allows their athletes to be themselves. I am excited to join with them to change the game.”

Ohtani started his professional baseball career as a member of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters before joining the Angels in 2018. Some of Ohtani’s accolades in the MLB thus far include being named a two-time All-Star, winning the 2021 American League MVP award, and being the only player to ever be named to the All-MLB First Team as both a pitcher and a hitter.

Neil Brooks, the head of baseball sports marketing at New Balance said, “Shohei is a once-in-a-generation athlete who fits with our larger roster of athletes in their approach to their respective sports. Shohei is never satisfied and is constantly pushing himself and his team to be better while letting his on-field performance speak for itself. We look forward to building the relationship and helping Shohei achieve his dreams and in the process truly change the game as we know it.”

As part of the signing, New Balance announced it will work with Ohtani on a number of upcoming campaigns, the first of which is a special New Balance 574 baseball cleat release. According to New Balance, this is the first time the iconic 574 model has been engineered specifically for the baseball field. The New Balance 574 Cleat will be released in February at newbalance.com for $120.