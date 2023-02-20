Salehe Bembury Teases New Crocs Collab on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Salehe Bembury hsa another collaboration with Crocs on the way.

The renowned designer shared images on Instagram yesterday of his unreleased Salahe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide, a new version of the footwear company’s acclaimed Classic Slide.

Much like their coveted Crocs Pollex Clog collab, this forthcoming Salahe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide features a fingerprint-inspired design throughout the entirety of the silhouette. The model features a traditional slide design, with a midfoot strap and a foam sole. The pair that was previewed by Bembury dons a tonal burgundy color scheme similar to the “Kuwata” colorway featured on the Pollex Clog.

In addition to collaborating with Crocs, Bembury’s portfolio of sneaker projects include releases with New Balance, and Anta. Bembury and Crocs first released their inaugural sneaker project in December 2021 with the debut of their Pollex clog, a revamped version of Crocs’ Classic clog silhouette featuring various textures on the surface that are inspired by Bembury’s own fingerprints.

Despite previewing the unreleased Salahe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide on social media this month, release details for the sneaker project have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Crocs news, the footwear brand just dropped a new footwear collection with popular video game Minecraft. The new collection includes four unique iterations of the popular clog along with a lone slide style. Each pair features a bevy of earthy tones and matching creatures featured in Minecraft in the form of Jibbitz charms that allow for personalization.