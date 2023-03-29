Salehe Bembury Teases Crocs Slides in ‘Citrus Milk’ Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Salehe Bembury and Crocs are releasing a new collaboration soon, with the designer teasing his upcoming project with the footwear brand on social media.

Bembury shared an image on Instagram yesterday of his unreleased Crocs Pollex Slides in a new orange-based colorway dubbed “Citrus Milk.” The slides don a tonal orange color scheme, with both the mid-foot strap and the outsole featuring indents that resemble Bembury’s own fingerprint. Subtle Crocs and Salehe Bembury branding appear on the side of the midsole. There are also slight perforations throughout the footbed.

Bembury initially teased his unreleased Crocs Pollex Slides on social media last month with a photo that showed him wearing the slide in a tonal burgundy makeup similar to the “Kuwata” colorway featured on his popular Pollex Crocs.

In addition to releases with Crocs, Bembury’s collaborative sneaker portfolio include projects with New Balance, Anta, and Moncler. Bembury and Crocs first released their inaugural collab in December 2021 with the debut of their Pollex clog, which was a revamped version of Crocs’ Classic clog silhouette featuring various textures on the surface that are inspired by Bembury’s own fingerprints.

Despite an early look at the slides from Bembury himself, release details for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides in the “Citrus Milk” colorway have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Crocs news, the footwear company’s mini Bluetooth speaker that attaches to the clogs has sold out in 48 hours after it went viral on social media last week.