Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High Collab Drops This Month

Nike SB has tapped hip-hop duo Run The Jewels for its next sneaker collab. For the project, the two entities have created a pair of new SB Dunk styles, with one of the pairs hitting retail soon.

The sportswear giant announced on its SNKRS release calendar that the Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High in the “Active Pink and Black” colorway will launch before month’s end.

The collab features a black-based leather upper that’s offset by vibrant pink pony hair overlay panels and matching shoelaces. The sneaker also comes with a special 3D Swoosh branding on the sides as well as the lace dubrae featuring the hip-hop group’s hand-over-fist graphic at the forefoot. The sneaker also features a contrasting yellow pull tab on the heel, while a black midsole and a pink outsole complete the look.

“Back at it…and bringing their craft to the hoops-to-street icon, Run The Jewels needs no introduction. An ode to their fourth album, EL-P and Killer Mike deliver system-breaking style with their heavy-hitting take on the Dunk High … Let loose and personalize ’em with the multi-color array of lace options. No other chances needed—these ‘fit finishers got you covered, from mischief to resistance to looking so smooth the paparazzi is gonna _______ (you fill in the blank),” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High collab will be released via SNKRS on April 20 at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will retail for $140.

The lateral side of the Run The Jewel x Nike SB Dunk High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Run The Jewel x Nike SB Dunk High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike