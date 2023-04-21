×
Resale for Run the Jewels’ Nike SB Dunks Are Double Their Retail Pricing

By Victor Deng
Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low
The Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels’ much-anticipated Nike SB Dunk collaboration released yesterday and as expected, the two-shoe project sold out quickly. For fans who weren’t able to buy a pair for retail, the sneakers are now available on the secondary marketplace and prices aren’t much higher than its intended retail pricing.

On StockX, for instance, the Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low is reselling for an average price of $253 at the time of publication, with the lowest price at $178 for a men’s size 4 and as high as $520 for a men’s size 12.5. For the Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High, the lowest asking price at the time of writing is at $180 for sizes 4, 4.5, and 8.5, and a high price of $442 for a men’s size 14.

Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low
The lateral side of the Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunks released yesterday, April 20, in celebration of Killer Mike’s birthday. According to the brands, the low-top style draws inspiration from the Run The Jewels 3 album cover, while the high-top references the look from RTJ4. Both sneakers feature special co-branded details specifically on the tongue tag, with the high-top equipped with special jewel Swoosh logos. Both pairs also come with Run the Jewels-inspired lace dubraes.

In related Nike news, Supreme has a new two-shoe Nike SB Dunk collab dropping soon and the sneakers feature artwork from the late artist Rammellzee. 

Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High
The Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High
The lateral side of the Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

