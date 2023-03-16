Ronnie Fieg Teases New Collab With Adidas and Clarks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ronnie Fieg has a new sneaker collaboration in the works. This time, the Kith founder has tapped Adidas and Clarks Originals for a three-way project coming soon.

Fieg shared an image on Twitter yesterday of a Clarks Originals suede hangtag donning his last name, along with Clarks branding and the Adidas Trefoil logo. Fieg is holding multiple iterations of the hangtag, which could indicate multiple iterations of the project are releasing.

At the time of publication, only teaser images of the forthcoming project have been shared. Seen on the feet of the models in Kith’s spring 2023 lookbook are what appears to be the aforementioned three-way collab in the form of the Samba. The sneakers feature a traditional leather construction on the upper, but swaps out the tooling with Clarks’ crepe sole.

“This assortment of new silhouettes across outerwear, knitwear, activewear and accessories promotes creative layering—elevating any wardrobe. Bespoke textiles including cotton poplin, wool, nylon, Nappa leather and denim allow for flexibility in warmth and texture. The patchwork and pre-treatment wash techniques utilized throughout provide a soft feel with a lived-in appearance. The collection benefits from the Kith palette, featuring rich earth tones inclusive of sage green, burnt orange, deep navy, Pacific blue and deep teal,” Kith wrote for the description of its spring 2023 collection.

Fieg has collaborated with both Adidas and Clarks separately on numerous occasions, most recently with the 8th St. by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals collection in May.

At the time of publication, release details for the three-way Ronnie Fieg x Adidas x Clarks sneaker collab have yet to be announced by any of the parties involved in the project.