A New Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02 Collab Is Releasing Soon

LaMelo Ball has joined forces with popular cartoon series “Rick and Morty” for its next Puma release.

After delivering the “Jade” colorway of his current signature shoe last week in celebration of Lunar New Year, the German sportswear brand has announced on its release calendar that a new “Rick and Morty” x Puma MB.02 collab is hitting stores soon.

Ball and Puma first collaborated with Rick and Morty last year when they delivered a mismatched iteration of the MB.01. The two entities are sticking to the theme with a new multicolored makeup. The left shoe wears a two-tone purple and green color scheme, while the right pair dons a pink and yellow makeup. Both shoes feature black stripe details at the midfoot, with Rick and Morty logos on the tongue and heel.

“The second signature shoe, with another cartoon-inspired colorway: the Puma x Rick and Morty MB.02. This version is just as disruptive as the first, just as bold, and just as Melo. It has a Nitro infused midsole that takes you high above the rim, a non-slip rubber outsole to help you cut to the basket, and a whole load of dimension-bending flair that makes you stand out even more on the court. It’s Melo in shoe form. And it’s still Not From Here,” Puma wrote about the collab.

At the time of publication, a specific release date for the Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02 collab has yet to be announced by the brand but the shoe will be released at Puma.com for $140.

The lateral side of the Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

A top-down view of the Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The heel’s view of the Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma