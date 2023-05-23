Rhugi and Puma Honor New York With New Clyde Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma has tapped streetwear designer Rhuigi Villaseñor for its next sneaker collaboration.

The German sportswear giant has announced on its launch calendar that it has partnered with frequent collaborator Villaseñor to deliver a new Puma Clyde collab launching before week’s end.

According to the collaborators, Villaseñor channeled his love of rap to his upcoming Puma Clyde collab while honoring the early days of hip-hop in the 1970s in New York City. The sneaker itself features a white-based leather upper that’s contrasted by New York Knicks-themed blue and orange formstrip logo on the sides. Co-branded details are stamped on the tongue while “1991” is printed on the heel. Adding to the vintage-inspired look is a sail-colored midsole.

“Through the lens of streetwear designer Rhuigi’s love of rap, Puma x Rhuigi explores the frenetic early days of hip-hop way back in the 1970s and how Puma helped shape the style that’d launch from NYC to the world. This version of the Clyde celebrates the legendary era and sports a mid top silhouette, a classic leather upper and Rhuigi’s famed aesthetic.

The Rhuigi x Puma Clyde collab will be released on Saturday at Puma.com at 12 a.m. ET and at select Puma retailers. The project will come with a $140 price tag.

The medial side of the Rhuigi x Puma Clyde. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

A close up look at the Rhuigi x Puma Clyde. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.