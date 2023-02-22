Reebok Brings Back Its Classic the Blast Basketball Sneaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of Reebok’s most iconic basketball sneakers is returning to shelves soon.

After announcing last month that the coveted Question Mid “Yellow Toe” is coming back, the Boston-based sportswear brand has announced that it’s also bringing back The Blast basketball sneaker.

Reebok’s The Blast was introduced in 1996 as part of its multi-shoe Mobius collection. The set included a combination of athletic performance shoes each of which feature a unique design theme of continuous motion. One of the most notable silhouettes from the throwback collection was The Blast, a performance hoops model that featured asymmetrical designs throughout the shoe.

This year’s release of Reebok’s The Blast” sneaker stays true to its asymmetrical design with the black panels appearing on the lateral side of the right shoe and on the medial side of the left. Flipping the color scheme is the white makeup on the lateral side of the left shoe, and on the opposite side of the left pair. The sneaker also features bright red accents on the Vector logos and on a portion of the outsole.

“Using design cues from the 1996 Mobius collection, these Reebok shoes bring a modern approach to a blast from the past. They have an asymmetrical look created by the contrast of positive and negative light, making your left shoe look different from your right. Lace them up and show everyone you have that OG hoops DNA,” Reebok wrote for the product description of the shoe.

Reebok’s The Blast sneaker will be released on March 3 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stockists. The shoe will retail for $150.