Reebok Reimagines Classics With New Shaq Victory Pump and Question Pump Sneakers

Reebok has reimagined several of its classic sneakers with its next release.

Following the release of their first “Pump Universe” drop this year, the Boston-based sportswear brand has announced the release of its second “Pump Universe” collection, which applies the classic colorways to the recently-introduced remixed designs.

One of the pairs includes the Reebok Question Pump and as the name suggests, the hybrid silhouette combines the looks of both the Question with the Omni Pump basketball sneakers. The shoe dons a white-based leather upper that’s offset by gray suede mudguards. The shoe’s standout elements are the Omni Pump overlay panels on the sides, special branding on the heel counter and heel tab, and Pump branding on the tongue. Completing the look is a hexalite-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole.

The Reebok Shaq Victory Pump wears a black-based makeup that’s contrasted by blue eyelets, while green hits appear behind the tongue and ankle collar. Completing the look is Shaq branding embroidered on the heel, while Pump details appear on the tongue.

“There’s nothing like pumping up. How the air moves and hugs your feet. When you pump, anything is possible. Go beyond the hardwood and pump up before you make your next move. The Shaq Victory Pump and Question Pump get a refresh in new colors for the season,” Reebok wrote for the product description.

The latest Reebok “Pump Universe” collection will be released on April 22 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers. Each pair retails for $180.