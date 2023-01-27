The Reebok Question ‘Yellow Toe’ Is Restocking Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A beloved Reebok Question style is returning to shelves soon.

The Boston-based sportswear brand revealed on its release calendar that the Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” will be launching again next month.

The Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” features a white-based leather upper that’s offset by yellow accents on the toe box and heel tab. There are also purple hits on the Vector logos and on the Reebok branding by the eyelets. The look is completed by a white midsole with Hexalite cushioning and a yellow outsole underneath.

The sneaker was first released in December 2020 as part of Reebok’s “Alternates” heritage basketball pack, which pays homage to alternate NBA uniforms of the 1990s, 2000s, and today. The “Yellow Toe” colorway appears to be inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers uniforms, but there is no team branding on the shoe to confirm the inspiration. This style of the shoe was famously worn by late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during his sneaker free agency period in the early 2000s.

“Retro B-ball style with modern-day attitude. These men’s Question Mid Shoes were originally designed for Allen “The Answer” Iverson. The upper is made of soft tumbled leather and features a pop of contrast color on the toe. Signature hexagonal cushioning provides all-day comfort. Embroidered logos keep the style legit,” Reebok wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” will be released on Feb. 10 at Reebok.com for a retail price of $140.

A closeup of the Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok