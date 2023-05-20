Reebok Unveils Genderless Pride Collection 2023 With ‘Unity’ Shoes & More

Reebok just debuted its new Pride collection for 2023, with most pieces available to online shop now.

Head on over to the brand’s site and you’ll find the “Unity by Reebok” capsule, which is comprised of genderless apparel and three fresh takes on two classic silhouettes, as well as a fan-favorite training shoe.

“Designed for the athlete in every body,” the 11-piece collection includes graphic tops and tees, a printed bra top and matching shorts (as seen below), plus a tennis-inspired skirt, an asymmetrical bodysuit and a windbreaker.

Unity by Reebok Pride collection. CREDIT: Reebok

In terms of shoes, the brand released an all-new Club C 85, Classic Leather and Nano X3. Each shoe is crafted with hits of color in celebration of Pride Month. The Club C 85 and Classic Leather sneakers both feature a “logo window” on the lateral side displaying color swatches inspired by the LGBTQIA+ community’s flag. The casual styles are also equipped with an abstract graphic interior lining.

Unity by Reebok Club C 85 shoes. CREDIT: Reebok

The Nano X3 shoe is similarly designed, with a white foundation, but features color swatches on the midsole and is accented with the same blue, purple and green holographic design on the heel.

According to Reebok, the collection “is all about bold expressions that celebrate true authenticity,” as well as “standing up and standing out.” Prices range from $35 for a T-shirt to $150 for the Nano X3.

Unity by Reebok Club C 85 shoes. CREDIT: Reebok

This Pride Month, the Boston-based company has committed to donating $15K to Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness program, whose mission is to make medical, nutrition, fitness and mental health services more accessible for Black and Brown LGBTQ youth in the Boston area.

Unity by Reebok Classic Leather shoes. CREDIT: Reebok

Unity by Reebok Nano X3 Training shoes. CREDIT: Reebok

Check out reebok.com to view the full collection.